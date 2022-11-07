Jane Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Rick, 81
Jane Elizabeth “Betty” Rick, 81, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Friday, Nov.4, 2022, at St. Francis Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge with Father Leo Moenkedick officiating. Time for visitation will take place one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Breckenridge.
Betty was born on April 2, 1941, to Robert and Mary (Mead) Raiter in Breckenridge, the second oldest of seven children. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and Breckenridge High School.
She married her husband of 66 years, Gerald Rick, on Nov. 16, 1957. They had four children: Jimmy, Jerry, Patty and Michael.
Betty owned and operated her clothing store in Wahpeton – Betty’s “For Beautiful Reasons.” She enjoyed traveling and reading, and was an avid gardener. She was very proud to have been selected “Yard of the Week” several times by the local newspaper.
Betty loved her bowling trips, selling her Longaberger baskets, playing (and winning) bingo, and being active in the Zonta Club. She was a gourmet cook, baker, and all-around “Martha Stewart.” Her husband was especially fond of her peach jam, which she canned every summer along with salsas, pickles, and jellies – many of which were donated to her parish, St. Mary’s, which she was very active in.
Betty is survived by her children: Jerry Rick, Breckenridge; Patricia (Al) Mateen, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Michael (Brenda) Rick, Wahpeton, North Dakota; her nine grandchildren: Hollie (Jay) Peterson, Ren Rick, Maggie Rick, Adam (Sarah) Mateen, Alex Mateen, Nick Mateen, Jessica Rick (Matt Samuelson), Jenna (Zach) Blanchard, and Zachariah Rick; her ten great-grandchildren: Elton, Mara, Maeve, Rheia, Maren, Maisy, Charlie, Jayden, Mira, and Owen; her siblings: Robert Raiter, Katherine (Ron) Ricci, Richard (Ruth) Raiter, and Mary Jo (Jim) Haire; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; her son Jimmy; her parents; and her brothers, William and Thomas Raiter.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the new St. Mary’s School building fund in memory of Betty Rick. Please put Betty’s name in the memo.
