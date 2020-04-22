Jane Miller, 90
Jane Miller, 90, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
A private family service will be held.
Alice Jane Branson was born on Jan. 1, 1930 on the family farm south of Fairmount, North Dakota. She grew up on the farm with her sister, Sue, and attended school in Fairmount. After graduation, she attended Interstate Business College and was employed in Fargo.
On Oct. 27, 1951, Jane was united in marriage to Ivan Miller in Fairmount, North Dakota. Together they farmed in the Tyler, North Dakota area. After Ivan passed away on April 23, 1980, she continued to be involved on the farm and also worked in Wahpeton. Jane was an active member of the Evergreen United Methodist Church in Wahpeton. She liked to crochet, bake, and enjoyed music. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Jane will be missed by her children, Kelly (Jolene) Miller, Casey (Chris) Miller, Jon (Mary Jo) Miller and Julie (Brian) Vculek; grandchildren, Brady (Amie) Miller, Heidi (Grant) Anderson, Kayla Miller, Dallas (Angie) Miller, Carly (Andy) Henderson, Tara Miller, Travis (Jessica) Miller, Tessa (Aaron) Mohs, Ellie Miller, Cole Vculek, Jenna (Jesse) Braun, Katie Vculek and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan; her parents, Thad and Sylvia Branson; her sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Robert Miller; her father and mother-in-law, Earl and Francis Miller and her brother-in-law, Dave Miller.
