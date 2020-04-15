Janet Frances Thiel, 90
Janet Frances Thiel, 90
Janet Frances Thiel, 90, of Sheridan, Wyoming, passed peacefully in her sleep on Easter Morning, April 12, 2020, while in the care of her loving attendants at the Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo, Wyoming.
Janet was born to Albert and Nora Richter on June 8, 1929, in Glidden, Wisconsin. She was raised in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, where she also attended school, graduating in 1947. She married Melvin Thiel from Wahpeton, North Dakota, in 1949, and they raised their four children together in Wahpeton where they ran Mel’s Mobil Gas Station. In 1972 they moved to Sheridan, Wyoming, transferring with the Burlington Northern Railroad. She was a member of the Holy Name Catholic Church and was very active in the St. Pat’s Women’s Group.
Janet loved bowling, golf, and frequently reminded us of her hole-in-one. She and Melvin enjoyed long walks together, dancing, and traveling; they spent many years driving across the country to see all of their grandkids’ activities. In Sheridan, she enjoyed going to games at the college, Saturday morning coffee with family, shopping (which rubbed off on a few of her offspring), and get-togethers with neighbors on Champion Drive. Every weekday morning, she watched the “The Price is Right.” Bingo was her passion; she looked forward to seeing her bingo friends on Monday nights. She also had fun on trips to the casino, where she intended to get rich one day.
She was a great cook and loved cooking for her loved ones. Her favorite time was spent with family and friends, who she always made laugh with her quick wit. All who knew her knew her to be a warm and kind-hearted person.
She is survived by her son Larry Thiel, Sheridan; daughters Mary (Paul) Schneider, Sheridan; Kathy (Bob) Hoffert, Wahpeton; Jane (Jack) Lounsbury, Ivans, Utah; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, all who adored their Grandma and Nana dearly.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Melvin, her parents, Albert and Nora Richter, her brother John Richter, and her grandson John Jess.
A private graveside service will take place. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
If any memorials wish to be made, please contact Kane Funeral Home for information.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home, Sheridan, Wyoming, has been entrusted with local arrangements.
