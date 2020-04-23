Janet Johnson, 88, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, passed away at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, on April 21, 2020. 

With the current health concerns impacting the country, a family service will be held at a later date to honor Janet’s life. Expressions of sympathy during this time can be left on the condolences page available with the obituary on the Joseph Vertin & Sons website.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

