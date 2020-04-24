Janet Johnson, 88
Janet Johnson, 88, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, passed away at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, on April 21, 2020.
With the current health concerns impacting the country, a family service will be held at a later date to honor Janet’s life.
Janet was born in Wahpeton, North Dakota, in 1931, the oldest daughter of Henry and Clara Larson. She and her sisters, Irene and Maxine, lived with their parents on a farm near Doran, Minnesota. It wasn’t long before Janet identified her talents as an academician and musician. As a child, she loved to play the flute, violin, and piano. She also like to sing.
Janet graduated from Moorhead State University in 1953 and began her career in education. She taught elementary students in West Fargo, North Dakota, and in Minnesota at Breckenridge and Campbell-Tintah Public Schools. She did her graduate work at Hamline University, and retired in 1992 after serving 13 years as the Gifted Education Coordinator K-12 of Fergus Falls Public Schools. During most of her career as an educator, she also assisted in the farming operation with her husband, Allen Johnson.
Janet was an involved member of her church and community. She contributed to several organizations such as American Association of University Women; Alpha Delta Kappa; Honorary Society for Women Educators; National Education Association; Minnesota Education Association; League of Women Voters; Valley Teachers of the Gifted and Talented; State and National Associations for the Gifted and Talented.
She extended her compassionate and caring nature to those around her who needed it most. And there are several children, both young and old, that will miss her thoughtfulness, empathy, cards, and guidance. Janet enjoyed spending time with family and friends and most of all, enjoyed being out in the sunshine.
Janet is survived by her son, Donovan (Jimmie) Johnson of Ottertail, Minnesota, and their daughters, Kelsey and Tara (Chris) Kutzer; daughter, Doreen Johnson of St. Paul, Minnesota, and her children, Erin (Nicholas) Crabtree and Elliott Hogson; daughter, Dr. Debora (Dr. Robert) Boyle of Alexandria, Virginia; sister, Maxine Horvath of Fountain Hills, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Clara Larson; sister, Irene Johnson; and brothers-in-law, Gordon Horvath and Glen Johnson.
Expressions of sympathy during this time can be left on the condolences page available with the obituary on the Joseph Vertin & Sons website. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.
