Janet Newgard Key, 46

Janet Newgard Key, 46 of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Mayo Hospital, Rochester, Minnesota.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood.

Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, is in charge of the arrangements.

