Janice (Bauch) Ernst, 87, of Huntington Beach, California, passed away Sept. 29, 2022.
A memorial mass is being planned for a later date at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Geneseo, North Dakota. Janice will be buried next to her husband and son at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.
Janice was born June 29, 1935 to Andrew and Irene (Warzeka) Bauch. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Martin’s Catholic Church and attended school in Geneseo. After graduating from St. Francis Academy in Hankinson, Janice attended Valley City State College where she graduated with a teaching degree.
She married Col. Fred Ernst of Butte, Montana, and they were blessed with a son, Douglas. Fred’s military career took them to Edwards Air Force Base in California, Washington, D.C. and back to California; all the while Janice continuing her lifelong teaching career. They made their home in Huntington Beach, where she loved to entertain any family and friends that would come for a visit.
She is survived by her brother William (Joan) Bauch, Breckenridge, Minnesota; sister Maxine (Larry) Schwahn, Buffalo, Minnesota; very dear cousin, Jim Warzeka, Waverly, Minnesota; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents Andy and Irene; husband Fred (April 23, 2015); son Doug; sisters Marjorie Ahmann, Patricia Goolsbey, Jean Kretchman, and Phyllis Bauch; and an infant sister, Mary.
