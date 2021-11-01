Janice Deike, 91

Janice F. Deike, 91, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Leach Home in Wahpeton.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, followed by her 7 p.m. prayer service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, followed by her 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Evergreen United Methodist Church in Wahpeton. Rev. Mary Ann Bernard and Rev. Peder Anderson will officiate the service.
Burial will be in Zion United Methodist Cemetery in Great Bend, North Dakota. A live stream of the service will be available on the funeral home’s website.
Janice was born in Greendale Township, Richland County, North Dakota, on Feb. 25, 1930 to William and Dorothy (Leavitt) Sturgess. She attended rural Greendale Township School and graduated from Hankinson High School in 1948.
On August 24, 1948, she married Dale Deike at Zion EUB in Great Bend. Together they farmed and raised their four children on the Deike family farm. As a true farmer’s wife, she was his active partner in the farming and dairy operation. In 1990 Janice and Dale moved to their home in Wahpeton. They enjoyed many winters in Arizona.
Janice was a lifelong member of United Methodist Women, a member of Fairview and later Friendly Homemaker extension clubs. She and Dale were part of the founding members of The Bagg Bonanza Farm Historical Society, as well as the ND Pottery Collectors Society. She was a tireless volunteer with her church, The Bagg Farm (baking hundreds and cutting thousands of pies), St Francis Hospital gift shop, and also a longtime blood donor. Her hobbies included baking, playing cards, sewing, quilting and embroidery.
Dale passed away in 2018 just short of their 70th anniversary. Janice remained in their home until May 2021 when she moved to the Leach Home.
She is survived by her four children: three daughters — Paula and Stanley Wheelock of West Fargo, North Dakota, and their children Sarah and David Arntson, Emilia and Lily, and Sonja Wheelock; Darlys and Richard Thomas of West Fargo and their children Anne and Joe Dietrich, Reese, Lexi, and Harper; Chris and Marisa Thomas, Avery, Holt, and Kenna; Darlene and Steven Berndt of Fargo, North Dakota, and their children Kelsey Berndt (Ryan Hansen) and Riley Berndt; and her son Harlan and Tammy Deike of Wahpeton and their children Joshua and JoDee Deike, and Aaron Deike; her sister Joyce Tischer of Breckenridge, Minnesota; her sister-in-law Lucile Lenz of Lincoln, Nebraska, and many nieces and nephews.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband Dale, grandson Jordan Dale Berndt, her parents, sister Jean and Robert Chartrand, brother John (Jack) and Donna Sturgess, as well as in-laws, Reuben Tischer, Harry Levin, Herman and Eleanora Deike, Evelyn Deike, Lester and Gladys Deike, Lavola and Marvin Hoeft, James Walter, and Duane Lenz.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.