Janice Gorder, 84, of Oxbow, North Dakota, formerly of Galchutt, North Dakota, died on Nov. 4, 2020 in Fargo.
There will be a family Celebration of Life Service held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Boulger Funeral Home in Fargo with a gathering one hour prior. Services will be live-streamed on the funeral home website.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Sanford Hospice, or to Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo.
Janice Darlene Sunde was born on Aug. 24, 1936, the oldest daughter of Otto and Gina (Muhle) Sunde, in Moorhead, Minnesota. She grew up on the family farm near Averill, Minnesota, where she received her education – graduating from high school at age 16. Following she attended Interstate Business College in Fargo where she met her future husband, Paul Gorder, on a blind date. They were married on June 25, 1955 in Averill. After their travels while Paul served his country in the United States Air Force, they returned to the Gorder family farm near Galchutt where they farmed and raised their family.
Throughout the years, Janice and her sister, Linda, loved searching for treasures and enjoyed refurbishing them to new uses – they were well known in the area for their Vintage Sister Sales. She will be remembered as a very generous, tender hearted, kind, gracious, with a wonderful sense of humor, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to many.
Janice is survived by her children – Mark (Jamie) Gorder of Galchutt; Kay (Richard) Ames of Wahpeton, North Dakota; Linda (Darren) Bergsgaard of Grand Forks, North Dakota; and John (Michele) Gorder of Eagan, Minnesota; her grandchildren – Vincent (DeeAnn) Gorder, and their children, Wade and William; Anne (Nick) Meyer and their children, Vivian and James; Laura (Ryan) Rettig and their children, Henry and Charles Paul; Ryan (Noelle) Ames and their son, Rogan Ames; Leah Ames; Benjamin York; Siri Bergsgaard; Karr Bergsgaard; Alex Gorder; and Michael (fiance’ Karen Steigelmeier) Gorder. Also surviving are her sister, Sharon (Steve) Walters of Glenwood, Minnesota; her brother, Warren (Sharon) Sunde of Glyndon, Minnesota; her sister, Linda (John) Seter of Kindred, North Dakota; her brother, Steven (Vicky) Sunde of Bullhead City, Arizona; and Kevin (Lori) Sunde of Moorhead, Minnesota; and many other dear relatives, friends and neighbors.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Paul on August 29, 2020; and her parents.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center in Fargo. To sign the online guest book, please visit our website at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.
