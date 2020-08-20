Janice A. Green, 75, of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, at CHI St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton, North Dakota. Fr. Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Fairmount. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Janice Ann Schmit was the fourth child of eight born to Clarence and Phyllis (Leinen) Schmit on April 17, 1945, in Breckenridge, Minnesota. She grew up on the family farm near Fairmount and attended Fairmount School. After graduating, Janice moved to St. Paul and lived there for a few years before returning to Fairmount.
Janice married Dave Green on Aug. 7, 1970, and together raised their three children on a farm in rural Fairmount. She helped handle the administrative side of the farming business while Dave farmed and provided for their family. Later in life she studied to get her CNA license and helped many people while working at the Leach Home.
Anyone who knew Janice, knew that she was strong willed and witty, loved all things NASCAR (except Kyle Busch!), and treasured spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing cards, putting puzzles together, and reading newspapers. Her feisty personality and wit will truly be missed by those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her sons, Eric (Kristine) Green, Fairmount, and Casey (Kris) Green, Breckenridge; daughter, Amy Jo Green, Goodyear, Arizona; siblings, Roger (Shirley) Schmit, Jackson, Minnesota, Mary Sikorski, Maplewood, Minnesota, Rita Schmit, Woodbury, Minnesota, Delores (Richard) Lysne, Rutland, North Dakota, Dan (Jan) Schmit, Fairmount, and David (Mayre Lynn) Schmit, Aurora, Colorado; grandchildren, Nicole Oland, Brady Church, Megan Green, Cassidy Karsten, Kodie Green, Nathan Green, and Chaz Green; and her great-grandchildren, Makaya, Parker, and Elliot.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, David Green; parents, Clarence and Phyllis Schmit; sister, Dianne (Ray) Hoffman; and mother-in-law, Elsie Green.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
