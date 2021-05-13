Janice Louise Bennett, age 86, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, and formerly of rural McLeod, North Dakota, passed to her heavenly home on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Bethany Living Center in Fargo, North Dakota, under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley. A public graveside service will be held in honor of Janice on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Lakeside Cemetery, Third Avenue & State Highway 13, Milnor, North Dakota 58060. Pastor David Kuhfal will lead the service. Arrangements have been entrusted by Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.