Janice Louise Bennett, age 86, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, and formerly of rural McLeod, North Dakota, passed to her heavenly home on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Bethany Living Center in Fargo, North Dakota, under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley. A public graveside service will be held in honor of Janice on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Lakeside Cemetery, Third Avenue & State Highway 13, Milnor, North Dakota 58060. Pastor David Kuhfal will lead the service. Arrangements have been entrusted by Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

