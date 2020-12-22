Janice Louise Bennett, 86, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, and formerly of rural McLeod, North Dakota, passed to her heavenly home on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Bethany Living Center-South University campus, Fargo, North Dakota, under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Because of the pandemic, a service will be held for family only, at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Vertin-Munson Funeral and Cremation Service. A public interment will be held after health concerns are over.
The Monday funeral will be live-streamed and condolences to the family left at www.VertinMunson.com.
Janice was born May 20, 1934, to Kenneth and Selma (Olson) Brown of the McLeod area. She attended school there until the eighth grade and then helped on the family farm. She remained a farmer all of her life.
Janice married Henry Bennett in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Nov. 25, 1956. They were blessed with four daughters, Donna, Sherry, and Lois, of Fargo, and Karen, of Wahpeton.
She is preceded in death by husband, Henry, in 1979; a son, Robert, and twin daughters, Darlene Kay and Marlene Ray, in infancy; as well as brothers, Alan and Kermis Brown.
