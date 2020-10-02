Janice M. Aivazian, 85, of Wahpeton, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.

No services will be held at this time. The family asks in lieu of flowers and memorials, to make a donation to your favorite charity in honor of Janice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

