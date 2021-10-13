Janice Medenwald, 83, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, formerly of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 at CHI St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m., with Rev. Matthew Tooman officiating. Burial will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hankinson. A live stream of her service will be available on the funeral home’s website. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Janice Bertha Buck was born on July 2, 1938, to Clemens and Amanda (Muehler) Buck. She grew up in LaMars Township in Richland County, North Dakota, and attended Devillo Township Country school before attending Parochial School in Hankinson and later graduating from Hankinson High School in 1956. After graduation, she attended NDSSS in Wahpeton where she studied in their secretarial program.
On Sept. 26, 1958, Janice was united in marriage to Dale Medenwald at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hankinson. The couple made their home in Fargo, North Dakota, where she worked at NDSU for the FFA Program until moving back to Hankinson. In 1962, they moved to Wahpeton where she worked for Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, the Richland and Wilkin County ASCS office and the Wahpeton Motor Vehicle Department.
Janice cared for everyone that she knew. She was active in Immanuel Lutheran Church, LWML, and made many personal evangelism visits as a member of the Board of Evangelism. She enjoyed her retreats to Red Willow, quilting, crocheting, knitting and baking, and was known for her delicious caramel rolls and butter horns. Janice’s family was very important to her and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Janice is survived by her husband, Dale Medenwald, Wahpeton; her children, Kevin (Jacki) Medenwald, Wahpeton, and Timothy (Kim) Medenwald, Florence, Arizona; her grandchildren; Lindsey (Wade) Nordick, Bismarck, North Dakota; Landon Medenwald, Horace, North Dakota; Jessie (Mike) Anderson, Aberdeen, South Dakota; Kaja (Travis) Ekern, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Coree (Chad) Miller, Bismarck; Jameson (Rebecca) Nelson, Ashton, South Dakota; her 13 great-grandchildren; her sister, DiAnn Milbrandt; her sister-in-law, Marcy Buck; and several other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clemens and Amanda Buck; her brother, Mervin Buck; and her brother-in-law, Wally Milbrandt.
