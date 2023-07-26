Janice Marion (Dewey) Walkup, 90, of Dane Prairie Township, Otter Tail County, Minnesota, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at her home under the care of Knute Nelson Hospice with her husband, Jack, at her side.

Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls, Minnesota. The clergy is Reverend Kevin Patch. Visitation will take place at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

