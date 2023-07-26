Janice Marion (Dewey) Walkup, 90, of Dane Prairie Township, Otter Tail County, Minnesota, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at her home under the care of Knute Nelson Hospice with her husband, Jack, at her side.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls, Minnesota. The clergy is Reverend Kevin Patch. Visitation will take place at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Janice was born at home in Western Township, Otter Tail County, on Jan. 18, 1933, to Ira and Ursie (Walters) Dewey. She attended her local country school and graduated high school from the West Central School of Agriculture, Morris, Minnesota, in 1951.
She was married to John L. (Jack) Walkup on Dec. 20, 1952, at Western Presbyterian Church by Rev. Louis Koerselman Sr. on a beautiful warm evening. They had four children: John S., Dewey, Virginia and Dawn.
After living in the Fergus Falls area, Janice and Jack moved to these towns in this order: Blunt, South Dakota; Holmes City, Minnesota; Lake Geneva (Alexandria), Minnesota; Breckenridge, Minnesota; Aitkin, Minnesota, and Dane Prairie Township.
Janice had a quiet, kind, gentle nature and loved to sing in the church choirs where they lived. She liked to knit and belonged to several knitting clubs including Aitkin, Wadena and Park Rapids. She demonstrated machine knitting at the Minnesota State Fair several times.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law, Zach Hull, granddaughter, Briana Hull, and mother and father-n-law, Ruby and L.H. Walkup.
She is survived by husband, John L. Walkup: sons, John S. (Jill) of Campbell, Minnesota, Dewey (Donna) of Fergus Falls; daughters: Virginia (Jim) Peda of Overland Park, Kansas, Dawn (David) Jones of Waskum, Texas. Grandchildren: April (Adam) Timat, Chad (Amy) Walkup, Jackie Peda, Becky Peda, Dacia (Bill) Foss, Nicholas Hull and 10 great-grandchildren. Siblings, Jim (Rose) Dewey and Carol (Russ) Erlandson.
Memorials are preferred to Knute Nelson Hospice. Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.
