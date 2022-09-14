Jean Ann Devine, 53
Jean Ann Devine, 53, of Fargo, North Dakota, died Sept. 9, 2022.
To plant a tree in memory of Jean Devine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Jean Ann Devine, 53
Jean Ann Devine, 53, of Fargo, North Dakota, died Sept. 9, 2022.
Celebration of life will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in Moorhead, Minnesota, at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Visitation will take place one hour prior to services.
Jean Ann was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Lowell and Carol Devine (Jarvis). She grew up in the Breckenridge area, graduating from Breckenridge High School in 1988.
Jean worked various jobs until finding her passion in life, caring for the elderly as a Certified Nurses Assistant (CNA) for Nursing Homes.
In June of 1989, Jean gave birth to her greatest joy, Douglas Ervin Schielke — Settling in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Then in 1995, she moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota. In 2000, Jean moved to Fargo, where she resided until her passing in her home on Sept. 9, 2022.
Jean’s hobbies were bowling, family genealogy, bible studies, reading, cards, quizzes, and taking pictures. Jean was a very selfless person. During COVID, she chose to stay caring for her residents at Rosewood on Broadway, now known as St. Catherine North, in the COVID wing. She loved caring for people.
She is preceded in death by her father, Lowell Devine; aunt Joy Helen Wehrenberg; uncle Virgil Devine; and grandparents.
Her surviving family includes her son – Douglas Schielke; her mother, Carol Devine; her siblings – Todd and Doyne (Devine) Grow, Kenneth Devine, Melinda Devine (Chris) McCourt, Jesse and Kimberly (Devine) Raguse; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. To view the online the guestbook, please visit: www.Boulgerfuneralhome.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.