Jean Arel, 79, Fargo, North Dakota, died Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Bethany Retirement Living in Fargo.

 Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Friday, April 9, at Boulger Funeral Home in Fargo.

