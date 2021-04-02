Jean Arel, 79, Fargo, North Dakota, died Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Bethany Retirement Living in Fargo.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Friday, April 9, at Boulger Funeral Home in Fargo. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website. T
To view the service and sign the guestbook, visit www.boulgerfuneralhome.com
Boulger Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
