Jean M. Mandt, 77, Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Washington Lutheran Church, rural Northwood, North Dakota. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The officiant will be Rev. Jule Ballinger. Music will be provided by organist Vicki Worthington.
Burial will be in the Washington Lutheran Cemetery, rural Northwood. Honorary pallbearers will be Jean’s Grandchildren. Active pallbearers will be Amanda Mandt and Elizabeth Mandt.
Jean Marlyn Bratlie was born November 19, 1943, to Ruben and Iva (Jorde) Bratlie in Grand Forks, North Dakota. She was baptized at Ness Lutheran Church in Mekinock, North Dakota, and confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church in rural Larimore, North Dakota. She attended school in Logan Center Consolidated School until 11th grade then graduated from Larimore High School in 1961. She then attended secretarial school in Virginia, Minnesota.
On Oct. 29, 1966, Jean married Hartwick Jerome Mandt at Bethel Lutheran Church in rural Larimore. After their marriage, Jean and Jerry lived on a farm near Northwood and later moved to Wahpeton. Jean worked as a Certified Nurses’ Aide at Deaconess Nursing Home in Northwood and St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge.
Jean was a member of Washington Lutheran Church where she served on the Ladies Aide. She enjoyed cooking and baking. Jean had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved all kids and especially loved being a grandma and great-grandma.
Survivors include her husband, H. Jerome “Jerry” Mandt of Wahpeton; children, Peter (Vicki) Mandt of Norcross, Minnesota, Erick (Kathy) Mandt of Columbia, Maryland, and Iva (Dale) Schulz of Grand Forks, North Dakota; grandchildren, Amanda Mandt, Andy (Brandi) Mandt, Ted Mandt, Ian Mandt, Elsa Mandt, Heide Schulz, Holly Schulz, and Ellie Mae Schulz; three great-granddaughters, Elizabeth, McKinley, and Brooklyn Mandt; and sister, Yvonne Mandt of Savage, Minnesota.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Ruben and Iva Bratlie; and brothers, Leroy, Jerome, and Gary Bratlie.
The Eggers Funeral Home in Rosholt, South Dakota, is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Jean Mandt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.