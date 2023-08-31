230831-p3-anderson-obit

Jean Marie (Torgeson) Anderson passed away in her sleep early August 21, 2023 in Anthem, Arizona, following a long struggle with cancer and dementia. She was 88 years old and had been under Hospice care for nearly eight months at the Merrill Gardens Memory Care Facility.

Jean was born in Wahpeton, North Dakota, to Bill and Betty (O’Hearn) Torgeson on July 10, 1935. She attended St. John’s Elementary School in Wahpeton and graduated from Wahpeton Senior High School in 1953. After high school, she attended North Dakota State School of Science, where she completed secretarial training.

