Jean Nash, 94, of West Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Galchutt, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at Lilac Homes Enhanced Assisted Living in Dilworth, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. at Bethany Free Lutheran Church, rural Galchutt, with Rev. Thomas Reagan officiating. Burial will follow at Bethany Free Lutheran Cemetery. A live stream of her service will be available on the funeral home’s website.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethany Free Lutheran Church, the Gideons, AFLC Women’s Missionary Federation, a charity of your choice, or in honor of Jean, please write a letter or make a phone call to somebody special.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
