Jeanette D. Griffin, 90
Jeanette D. Griffin, 90, of Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Wyndmere, followed by her 7 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will continue at the church from 10-11 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Fr. Troy Simonsen will officiate the service. Burial will be held in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. A live stream of the service will be available at www.josephvertinandsons.com, under her obituary page.
Born Feb. 14, 1932, in Picher, Oklahoma, Jeanette (“Jerry”) was the daughter of the late Harley and Cora Roberts. She graduated in 1950 from Cyprus High School in Magna, Utah, and later that year joined Raymond A. Griffin in marriage at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Magna. After living in Hunter and Midvale, Utah, Jerry and Ray settled their family in Wyndmere, in 1953, to farm and raise their eight children.
Through the years, Jerry was an active member of the Wyndmere community, serving as a member of the St. John’s Catholic Church Ladies’ Guild and as a volunteer with the American Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary, the Foster Grandparent Program while she was living in Wahpeton and the West End Homemakers while living on the farm. She also worked at the Wyndmere School and St John’s Catholic Church.
Jerry was happiest when she was surrounded by her family, and relished in organizing, hosting and cooking for gatherings with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, all whom she adored. She had a special affinity for children and beamed whenever she was near her littlest loved ones. No friend or family ever left the Griffin house hungry, and her homemade cinnamon and caramel rolls will be missed by all! Not only was she skilled in the kitchen, but she also enjoyed embroidery, gardening and crafts. Above all, Jerry ensured everyone was welcome in her home and was loved. She was always there to lend a helping hand to neighbors, family, and friends in need, and she spread joy to all who knew her with her quick wit and bright smiles. She will be remembered as a witty, feisty, authentic, loving, strong, kind, and patient grandmother, mother, wife, sister and friend.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Jerry was predeceased by twin brother Gene Roberts, brother James Roberts, and daughter-in-law Kathy Griffin.
She is survived by her children Karen Griffin, John Griffin (Shari), Bob Griffin, Dan Griffin (Kathy-deceased), Paul Griffin (Julene), Lowie Griffin (Lynn Iverson), Mike Griffin (Lucy Brown) and Marge Griffin (Debbie Reilly); grandchildren Becky Sicble (Dusty), Erin Stern (Todd), Annie Nagel (Rich), Julie Sandvig (Randy), James Griffin, Joseph Griffin, Megan Barrett (Jeremy), Matthew Griffin, Patrick Griffin (Emily) and Hattie Griffin; and great-grandchildren Cora and Joseph Sicble, Bennett and Ava Sandvig, and Ruby and Reed Barrett. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Gordon and Tova Roberts of Stansbury Park, Utah, and 31 nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the following:
Alzheimer’s Association, https://www.alz.org, 800.272.3900, or to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, https://www.lls.org/article/tribute-and-memorial-gifts, 888-557-7177, https://bethematch.org
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
