Jeanette Marie McDonald

Jeanette Marie McDonald of Minneapolis, Minnesota, formerly of Mooreton, North Dakota, passed away on Oct. 3, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona.  A gathering honoring Jeanette’s life will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Mooreton Community Center, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Mooreton. 

Jeanette was born on May 7, 1943 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Harvey and Mary (Klosterman) McDonald. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Mary; brother, Patrick McDonald; and brother-in-law, Paul Koval.  

Jeanette is survived by her long-time companion, Larry Lyngby of Mesa, Arizona;  siblings, Kay Koval, Woodbury, Minnesota, Michael and Perpetua McDonald, Oakdale, Minnesota, Judy and Tom Friederichs, Barnesville, Minnesota, and Scott and Sue McDonald, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; as well as 13 nieces and nephews.   

Vertin-Munson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

