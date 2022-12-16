Jeanette Micke, 98
Jeanette Mary (Mollen) Micke, age 98, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge.
The funeral mass was held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, with a visitation one hour prior to the mass, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge. Father Leo Moenkedick officiated the service. Burial was held in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Breckenridge. A recording of the service is available on her obituary page found at www.josephvertinandsons.com.
Jeanette Mary Mollen was born in Little Chute, Wisconsin, on July 22, 1924, to Joseph and Johanna (Colby) Mollen. She grew up there with her nine siblings and later, graduated from high school. On Sept. 3, 1949, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Alphonse H. Micke in Little Chute. They made their home in the Twin Cities for a short time and then moved to Montana, where they were blessed with their children, Mary Lou, Gary, David, Keith, Jennifer, Paul, and Tom. Jeanette dedicated her time to raising her children and providing for the family as a dedicated and passionate homemaker.
In 1968, she and the family moved to Breckenridge, where they made their permanent home and became devout members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge. She was involved in many different aspects of the church but especially loved her time as a CCD teacher and lector. Jeanette cherished her time spent with her children and grandchildren and celebrated each milestone they accomplished. In her spare time, she was an avid reader and prayer warrior. Jeanette cherished the many friendships that she had made over the years in Breckenridge.
Those left to cherish Jeanette’s memory are her children, Keith (Kara) Micke, Jennifer (Mark) Micke-Kopetsky, Paul Micke, and Tom Micke; 10 grandchildren, Tracy, Jeff, Joe, Tina, John, Claire, Luka, Dean, Kelsey, and Kody; and many other loving family members, nieces, and nephews.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alphonse Micke; daughter, Mary Lou Woods; sons, Gary Micke and David Micke; grandchildren, Michelle Woods and Michael Woods; and son-in-law, Darrel Woods.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff and caregivers at St. Francis Home, who were a loving and warm family to her for the last five years. We are sure they will miss her favorite phrase: “Oh, S**t.”
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests all memorials to be sent to St. Mary’s Catholic Church and School, Breckenridge, or to St. Francis Home, Breckenridge. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.