Jeanette S. Nelson, 83, died in Shakopee, Minnesota, on Feb. 13, 2022.
Services will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at St. Anthony Cemetery near Mooreton, North Dakota.
She was born to John Frances and Lola (Brummond) Poss on July 14, 1938, in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
She attended Parochial and public schools in Breckenridge, and graduated in 1956.
She moved to Moorhead, Minnesota, and worked as a surgical technician for 40 years. She was employed at St. Ansgar’s Hospital, Moorhead; St. John’s Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota; and St. Luke’s, Hospital, Fargo. She also worked at Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
She and her husband, Maynard Nelson, were married on Feb. 13, 1988, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Fargo.
She and her husband moved to Shakopee in 1997 and she managed a restaurant for 10 years at the company where her husband was employed. She retired on Aug. 1, 2007.
She is survived by her husband, Maynard Nelson and her three children; Steven (Patty) Schultz, Fargo; Sheldon (Bonnie) Schultz, Prior Lake, Minnesota; Lisa (Kari Larson) Schultz, Maiden Rock, Wisconsin: her brother John (Lucy) Poss, Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Eric (Desiree) Nelson, Fargo, and Lana (Brian) O’Neil, Houston, Texas; and a step great grandchild, Cayson Howard, Fargo.
She is predeceased by her parents and a sister Bonnie (Ray) Zernhelt, Lisbon, North Dakota.
She was feisty, opinionated, loveable and supportive. She lived a great life through retirement dancing to old time and country music at senior dances, exercising at the Dakotah! Health Club in Prior Lake, and eating out with friends.
