Jeffrey Allen Trom, 70, of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away Nov. 21, 2020, at Essentia Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.
His funeral service will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson, North Dakota.
