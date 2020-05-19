Jeffrey Carl Miller, 63, of Nashua, Minnesota, passed away at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
A public visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2020, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, followed by the 6 p.m. funeral service. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Nashua, Minnesota, at a later date.
Jeffrey was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Feb. 26, 1957, to Elder and Lois (Hasse) Miller. He attended many area grade schools and in 1976, graduated from Breckenridge High School.
He was united in marriage to Sandra Lillie on Dec. 22, 1994, and they made their home in Nashua. Throughout his life he worked for several of the local farmers and consistently worked hard until the job was complete. His most recent employment was with Elbow Lake Co-op Grain Fertilizer Plant, Nashua, Minnesota.
Collecting vintage items was one of Jeffrey’s hobbies, he had storage lockers full of his treasures and could often be found searching for more on Facebook Marketplace. He loved camping, dogs, and the color purple. Jeffrey could easily put a smile on anyone’s face and loved cracking jokes. He was an amazing father, husband, uncle, and brother.
Jeffrey will be greatly missed by his wife, Sandra Miller; children, Sara Miller and Carl Miller; two stepdaughters, Julie and Joanna; siblings, Judy Miller, Linda Miller, Bernie Miller, Robert Miller, John Miller, Joe Miller, Dale Miller and MaryAnn Miller; sisters-in-law, Debbie Miller, and Pam Miller; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elder and Lois Miller; sisters, Joan and Beatrice; and brother, Lydell.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.