Jeffrey Carl Miller, 63, of Nashua, Minnesota, passed away at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

A public visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota, followed by the 6 p.m. funeral service. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Nashua, Minnesota, at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries