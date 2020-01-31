Jeffrey Gabbert, 57

Jeffrey Gabbert, 57 of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Rochester, Minnesota.

Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson. Visitation will continue from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, followed by the 1:30 p.m. memorial service at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hankinson.

Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Gabbert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries