Jeffrey (Jeff) Charles Lee, 60, passed in his sleep at his home in Breckenridge, Minnesota, July 9, 2021.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, with a celebration of life to follow at Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. A live stream will be available on the funeral home’s website.
There will be a private family burial service at a later date. Interment will be at Knollwood Cemetery in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
He was born to Floyd and Delores Lee (Staff) in Fergus Falls, on Dec. 30, 1960.
Jeff graduated high school from Fergus Falls in 1979.
He married Mary (Fredricks) in 1981 and they lived together in Rothsay, Minnesota, and later moved to Breckenridge. Together they raised their four children Mandy, Christopher, Jesse, and Hunter.
Jeff had a long work history in many fields working for Bob Yaggie Farms, Bell Farms, Case IH and Bobcat.
Jeff was passionate about his grandkids, fishing, and his dog, Bailey.
Survivors include Mary, his wife of 40 years; four children, Mandy (Burke) Almquist, Christopher (Katie), Jesse (Kelli Hanson); Hunter (Vanessa Sunderland), and six grandchildren: Noah, Aden, Samuel, Anya, Alyssa and Wyatt. He is also survived by his father, Floyd Lee, and two siblings, Dan (Becky), Mary (Mark) Wilke, numerous nieces and nephews, and his dog Bailey.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Delores, and grandparents.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.