Jeffrey (Jeff) Charles Lee, 60

Jeffrey (Jeff) Charles Lee, 60, passed in his sleep at his home in Breckenridge, Minnesota, July 9, 2021.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, with a celebration of life to follow at Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. A live stream will be available on the funeral home’s website.

There will be a private family burial service at a later date. Interment will be at Knollwood Cemetery in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

He was born to Floyd and Delores Lee (Staff) in Fergus Falls, on Dec. 30, 1960.

Jeff graduated high school from Fergus Falls in 1979.

He married Mary (Fredricks) in 1981 and they lived together in Rothsay, Minnesota, and later moved to Breckenridge. Together they raised their four children Mandy, Christopher, Jesse, and Hunter.

Jeff had a long work history in many fields working for Bob Yaggie Farms, Bell Farms, Case IH and Bobcat.

Jeff was passionate about his grandkids, fishing, and his dog, Bailey.

Survivors include Mary, his wife of 40 years; four children, Mandy (Burke) Almquist, Christopher (Katie), Jesse (Kelli Hanson); Hunter (Vanessa Sunderland), and six grandchildren: Noah, Aden, Samuel, Anya, Alyssa and Wyatt. He is also survived by his father, Floyd Lee, and two siblings, Dan (Becky), Mary (Mark) Wilke, numerous nieces and nephews, and his dog Bailey.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Delores, and grandparents.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries