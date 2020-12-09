Jeffrey Trom, 70

Jeffrey Allen Trom, 70, of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away Nov. 21, 2020 at Essentia Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no memorial service will be held at this time.
Jeff was born Jan. 3, 1950 to Allen and Irene (Theede) Trom. He graduated high school from St. Frances Academy in 1968. He attended NDSU in Fargo before being drafted into the Army and serving in Vietnam from August 1969 to March 1971. Upon returning, he attended and graduated from NDSCS in Wahpeton, North Dakota, with a Mechanical Drafting degree.
He then worked at FMC Corp. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, designing backhoes while he continued taking college courses. In 1975, he met and married his love, Barbara Rice. Jeff attended the University of Iowa from 1975-1977 until he and Barb moved back to his home in North Dakota. He started a waterbed and furniture store, Rainbow’s End/Wood, Water, Wicker in Wahpeton and then expanded to Fergus Falls, Morris and Moorhead, Minnesota.
Jeff opened J.T.’s Sporting Clays and was a rural mail carrier from 1987 until his retirement in October 2020. Jeff was a member of the American Legion and served on the Southeast Water Users Board since 1986.
Jeff was a kind, generous man with a big smile and even bigger heart who deeply loved his family and friends. Jeff enjoyed many hobbies, including hunting and fishing with his friends and family. He loved taking his grandchildren and his mother fishing. The joys of his life were his daughters, wife, and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Barb; daughters Katie (Adam) Fischer and Jennifer (Bob) Moomjian; son John (Stephanie) Pletka; grandchildren Annika and Alexa Fischer, Finley Moomjian, Amber (Tate Helfenstein) Moomjian, Aaron (Megan Weigel) Moomjian, Jack, William, Andrew, and Ava Pletka; and great-granddaughter Lilah Moomjian. Jeff was preceded in death by his sister Susan Trom, niece Julie Reetz, his parents Allen and Irene Trom, and his grandmother Rose Trom.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no memorial service will be held at this time.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.