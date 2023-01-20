Jeremiah Jeffrey Medenwald, 40, of Hankinson, North Dakota, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at CHI St Francis Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. all at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hankinson, North Dakota. Burial will be at Immanuel Cemetery at a later date.
Jeremiah Medenwald was born in Hankinson on Nov. 30, 1982, to Terry and Roxann Medenwald. They resided in rural Hankinson. He was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hankinson on Jan. 2, 1984. Jeremiah confirmed his faith as a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hankinson on March 23, 1997. His confirmation verse was John 15:5. He attended Hankinson Public School and graduated with honors on May 27, 2001.
Jeremiah was married to Natalie Heitkamp and they had two children, Uriah (19) and Noah (14). He loved music and had a beautiful singing voice. Since the fourth grade he wanted to be a trucker. He was unable to make that a reality after a farming accident where he suffered a traumatic brain injury. He was divorced and spent his time enjoying his two sons. Life was full of trials for Jeremiah, but he never gave up. He always attended church and held his Savior close to him.
Jeremiah is survived by his two sons Uriah and Noah of Wahpeton, his ex-wife Natalie Medenwald of Wahpeton, his parents Terry and Roxann Medenwald of Hankinson, his brother Eli Kath of Hankinson, and his sister Alex (Greg) Spilman and their children Dominic and Kendall, all of Fargo.
If you are moved to do so, please give a donation in Jeremiah’s honor to the ND Brain Injury Network.
