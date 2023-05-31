Jerome Ahles, 75, of Fergus Falls, formerly Moorhead, Minnesota, died Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the MN Veterans Home in Fergus Falls.

Graveside Service: 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Fargo National Cemetery, Harwood, North Dakota.

