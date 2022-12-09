Jerry Carl Lein, 80
Jerry Carl Lein, 80, Alexandria, Minnesota, passed away Dec. 3, 2022.
To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Lein as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Jerry Carl Lein, 80
Jerry Carl Lein, 80, Alexandria, Minnesota, passed away Dec. 3, 2022.
He was born Dec. 16, 1941, in Bismarck, North Dakota, to Carl and June (Kelsven) Lein. Home was Regan, North Dakota, where he grew up and graduated from Regan High School. He attended Bismarck State College, then took his first job with the North Dakota Highway Department, where he worked on I-94 as it was being built.
He met his wife, Sandy, at a friend’s wedding, and they married Aug. 5, 1966, living in Bismarck. In February 1968 they moved to Jamestown, North Dakota, where he worked for North Central Consultants for five years. He graduated from NDSU in 1975 with a degree in civil engineering and went on to become a registered professional engineer in North Dakota and Minnesota. Jerry began his career in Wahpeton as city engineer in July 1975. Over his decades of employment, he improved the city in innumerable ways, most notably for leading the fight against the floods of 1989 and 1997, for which he received widespread recognition.
Jerry was a past exalted ruler of the Wahpeton Elks, a member of the American Legion, a past president of North Dakota American Public Works Association and he was selected “Outstanding City Employee” with the North Dakota League of Cities.
Many years were spent at East Lost Lake, Minnesota, making memories with his children and grandchildren. Jerry was a kind and gentle man that wasn’t afraid to correct a person when they spoke incorrectly about concrete. His smile will be missed by many.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandy; daughter, Michelle (Brady) Meyer, Wahpeton; son, Brian (Kristie) Lein, St. Louis, Missouri; three grandchildren, Brianna (Andy) Hillestad, Glenwood, Minnesota; Brooke (Levi) Hoffman, Madison, Wisconsin; and Braden Meyer, Fergus Falls, Minnesota; as well as six great-grandchildren, Oliver, Clark, and Summer Hillestad, Claire, Lewis, and Margot Hoffman. Sisters; Marjorie Perkins, Bismarck, North Dakota; Joanne Dahl, Dickinson, North Dakota.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law, Lloyd Perkins and Clarence Dahl.
Next spring we will have a celebration of Jerry’s life.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.