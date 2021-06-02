Jerry Conzemius, 83, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at St. Catherine's Living Center in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, followed by his 7 p.m. prayer service at Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Breckenridge followed by his 10:30 a.m. memorial mass. Fr. Leo Moenkedick will officiate the service. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Breckenridge.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.
