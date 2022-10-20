Jerry Gutzmer, 81

Dec. 16, 1940 - Oct. 14, 2022
Jerry Robert Gutzmer was born Dec. 16, 1940, in Hankinson, North Dakota to Robert and Lucille (Miller) Gutzmer.
His beginnings were hardscrabble, helping his father, Bob, who was a cattle buyer and also dabbled in scrap. Jerry wasn’t too interested in academics, or buying lame cattle, so he focused his efforts on the scrap operation. He had a natural gift for scoping opportunities, forging business alliances and estimating profit margins. He wasn’t one to waste time looking back.
Jerry’s scrap operation grew exponentially as he and his late son, Bill expanded with rolloff containers, a few trucks and cranes, magnet and shear. With a crew of employees in place, they took in and processed scrap from several industrial accounts, including Bobcat and Steiger (CNH) for many years.
Jerry was still running the scrapyard at the end of his life with the help of family and a few wonderful employees who have worked for him for decades.
Jerry and Bill also had Gutzmer Supply, a very popular surplus store in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, from 1988-2015, and also J&B Discount in Grand Forks, North Dakota, for a shorter time.
Jerry was an avid fisherman, a rambler and a gambler, and he loved good food and drinks when his body could still handle it. He really liked to be around others, yet he did everything his own way. He was a 23-year survivor of throat cancer and was battling a different type at the time of his death. He lived his last years out in his own home on his own terms with the help of his family and friends. In the past three years he was always closely attended, especially by his grandchildren whom he adored.
Jerry is survived by a daughter, Barbara Gutzmer of Wahpeton, North Dakota, and son, Kenneth Gutzmer, New Ulm, Minnesota. Grandchildren: Laura Gutzmer, Sherilyn Gutzmer, Johnny Gutzmer August Gutzmer, and Willie Gutzmer, all of rural Mantador, North Dakota, and Hannah Rising, Minneapolis.
Several brothers and sisters in law, and probably a few cousins, etc. And, of course, his many friends, business associates and anyone he ever locked horns with.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his only brother Marvin, and his son, William (Bill) Gutzmer.
Jerry had been casually planning his funeral for decades — even haggling on a brass urn at a local thrift store until they let him have it for half price.
He’d always said he wanted us to buy everyone a drink at the local bars so we will be honoring that wish over at his good friend Dee’s Bar & Grill after his service.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood.
The online guestbook is at www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com.
