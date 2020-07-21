Jerry Leslie Layton, 74, of Doran, Minnesota, passed away at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota, followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service. The funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Valley Christian Church, Breckenridge, with a visitation 30 minutes prior to the service. Pastor Kelly Hart will be officiating. Burial will be held at Wildwood Cemetery, Wheaton, Minnesota.
Jerry was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Dec. 19, 1945, and adopted by Richard and Hilda Layton. During his childhood he grew up in Rosholt, South Dakota. He later graduated from Rosholt High School, Rosholt.
Jerry met Mary Ann Miller and they were married on Nov. 8, 1969. They made their home in Doran, where they raised their two children, Michelle and Robert.
Throughout the years, Jerry was an active member of his community. He was longtime member and elder of the Doran Presbyterian Church and also served as a council member for the city of Doran.
He worked for Jirak Farming for many years, ultimately retiring in 2008. During Jerry’s retirement, he absolutely loved all the time he was able to spend with his family. He was also able to pursue other hobbies which included putzing around his garage making wood toys and furniture for his grandchildren. Jerry also kept his lawn in pristine condition year-round.
When he wasn’t making wood toys, he could be found restoring his 1978 Ford pickup he inherited from his father. He also enjoyed working on his 1963 Ford Fairlane which is a replica of the vehicle he was driving when he met the love of his life, Mary Ann. Memories of his witty sense of humor, long chats and stubborn personality will forever be cherished.
Jerry will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Mary Ann Layton, Doran; children, Michelle (Brian) Snobl, of Doran, and Robert Layton and Angie Layton of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota; grandchildren, Austin Snobl, Mikayla Snobl, Taylor Layton, and Addison Layton; sister, Joran Olson, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; special cousin, Carolie Sheetz; and constant companion, Missy (Jerry’s dog).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Hilda Layton; and brother-in-law, Richard Hagen.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to CHI-Health at Home and Hospice, Breckenridge, for their amazing care for Jerry during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to CHI-Health at Home and Hospice, Breckenridge.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
