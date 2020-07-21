Jerry Leslie Layton, 74, of Doran, Minnesota, passed away at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Valley Christian Church, Breckenridge, with a visitation 30 minutes prior to the service. Pastor Kelly Hart will be officiating. Burial will be held at Wildwood Cemetery, Wheaton, Minnesota.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

