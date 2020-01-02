Jerry Meyer, 81
Jerry Meyer, 81, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.
Visitation will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 followed by a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Visitation and a rosary will continue at the church at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m.
Gerald “Jerry” Anthony Meyer was born on April 28, 1938 to George and Ida (Krause) Meyer in Summit Township, North Dakota, the youngest of seven children. He grew up on his family’s farm where he attended the nearby country school and later helped out on the family farm.
On Nov. 15, 1958, Jerry was united in marriage to Mary Mitchell at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Hankinson, North Dakota. The couple moved onto their own farm in rural Fairmount, North Dakota, and they were blessed with two children, Monica and Mark. Jerry and Mary moved into Wahpeton in 1989 where they still reside.
Jerry was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church. He also served on the DeVillo Township Board and the Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative Board. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, restoring antique tractors, traveling, and spending time with his family, especially on their lake place on Otter Tail Lake. He also enjoyed attending Bison games in his later years. Jerry worked hard on improving their farm through the years. He was an innovative thinker and found solutions to the many situations he faced.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Meyer, Wahpeton; his children, Moni (Paul) Coppin, West Fargo, North Dakota, and Mark (Tammy) Meyer, Fairmount; his grandchildren, Joel (Andrea) Coppin, Jamie (Angie) Coppin, Lance (Erin) Meyer, and Megan (fiancé Shane) Meyer; his great-grandchildren, Brayden, Avery, Rylan, Bennett, Liana, Lucy, Lanie, John, Laura, and Moriah; his brothers, Bud (Joann) Meyer and Lambert (Joan) Meyer; his brother-in-law Arlie Boll; sisters-in-law, Theresa Meyer, and Beata Meyer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jerry will be greatly missed by his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ida Meyer; and his siblings, Rosemary (Bob) Voss, Florence Boll, Lawrence Meyer, and Elroy Meyer.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
