Jerry Wayne Berg, 73, of Abercrombie, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, under the care of Red River Valley Hospice. 

Due to inclement weather, Jerry’s private family graveside service will be postponed until 1 p.m.  Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

Arrangements entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home where the service will be live-streamed and condolences may be left for the family at www.VertinMunson.com.

