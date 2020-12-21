Jerry Wayne Berg, 73

Jerry Wayne Berg

Jerry Wayne Berg, 73, of Abercrombie, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, under the care of Red River Valley Hospice.  He had been a resident of Rosewood on Broadway, Fargo, since the fall of 2016.

Due to the pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.

Jerry was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Sept. 22, 1947, to Olaf and Anna (Egger) Berg.  He was a farm boy at heart and worked on local farms in the Abercrombie area.  He had a great love of farm tractors and enjoyed collecting model tractors.  

He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Abercrombie.   He is survived by his sister, Lois (Larry) Walker of Marion, IA; brother, Allan (Jesse) Berg of Abercrombie; two nephews, Michael and Steven Estenson and two nieces, Debbie Simon and Cindy Zietz.

He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, and brother, Dennis.

Memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Abercrombie, in his memory, or the Red River Valley Hospice at 1701 - 38th Street South, Ste. 101, Fargo, North Dakota 58103.

Arrangements entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home

