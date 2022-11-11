Jim L. Singelmann, 84
Loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Jim L. Singelmann, 84, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and under the care of CHI-Health at Home and Hospice, on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at his residence.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Breckenridge, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home. Father Leo Moenkedick will be officiating the services. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Breckenridge. A livestream of the service will be available at www.josephvertinandsons.com. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests all memorials to be made to the new St. Mary’s Catholic School Campaign in Jim’s name.
James Lowell “Jim” Singelmann was born on Sept. 1, 1938, at St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, to Welford “Hap” Singelmann and Lila Hoffman Singelmann.
Jim grew up in the Wahpeton/Mooreton, North Dakota, area with his two older brothers, Bill and Bob, and his younger sister Marlys. He went to school in Wahpeton and graduated from Wahpeton High School. Jim enlisted in the Army straight out of high school and served overseas in Germany and Lebanon. After an honorable discharge from the Army, Jim returned to Wahpeton. He enlisted in the ND National Guard and served for 26 years, retiring as Command Sergeant Major of the 231st Engineering Battalion in Grand Forks.
In July of 1960, Jim met Gail Flynn at a dance being held at the Pavilion in Breckenridge. They were married in May of 1961. Together, they raised five children in Breckenridge.
Jim worked for different construction companies throughout his career as a plumber, until he went into business for himself in 1983. Around town, he was easily recognized by his signature brightly-colored plumber’s hats. He took great pride in his work. Jim was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge. He volunteered his skills to do many plumbing projects for the church and the school.
Jim’s most favorite thing to do in life was work. If he wasn’t on the job, you would most likely find him out in one of his buildings “puttering away” on something. He enjoyed auction sales and collecting antiques, as well as anything he thought he might need to use later. He loved fishing with his buddies, playing cards with family and friends, Breckenridge High School sports, and flirting with his grandson’s wives.
The legacy Jim has left for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren is this: It is important to have a strong work ethic in everything you do. Whether it is for yourself, your family, or others, work hard!
Jim is survived by his wife, Gail Singelmann (Flynn); brother, Bill Singelmann (Doris); one son, Tim Singelmann; four daughters, Joni Biel (Delbert), Sue Smith (Darryl), Lisa Johnson (Mike), and Bonnie Loeks (Corey); 14 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Welford “Hap Singelmann” and Lila Singelmann (Hoffman); his brother, Robert (Bob) Singelmann; his sister, Marlys Smith; and his granddaughter, Abbey Jo Smith.
The obituary was written by Jim’s loving family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
