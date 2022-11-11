Jim L. Singelmann, 84

Loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Jim L. Singelmann, 84, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and under the care of CHI-Health at Home and Hospice, on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at his residence.

