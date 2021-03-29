Jo Nez Van Hovel, 81

As we live and breathe, she will forever be our Mother. It is with much sadness we bid her farewell into the arms of our Dear Lord and Savior on March 20, 2021. Jo Nez Van Hovel was known to many as just “Jo.”
She was born Sept. 7, 1939, to Joe and Vivian “Inez” (Stracener) Wilson in Bell County, Texas.
At a mere 17 on Aug. 16, 1957, Jo married Kenton Van Hovel in Holland, Texas. They moved to the Van Hovel farm near Campbell, Minnesota, with Ken’s parents. Jo was known to many due to her time as the Wilkin County recorder/abstractor in the courthouse. Her passion for real estate also allowed her a multitude of friends and acquaintances through the years.
Her faith allowed her to grow in God’s grace while teaching her children and grandchildren how to love and serve the Lord.
Jo returned “Home” to Texas in 1997. She visited Minnesota family and friends as she was able. However declining health deemed that impossible in the last few years.
We are forever grateful for the time we had with her on this earth. At the same time, we are thankful for the end of the suffering. We would like to thank our friends and families for the support, love and prayers during this time. We would also like to extend heartfelt gratitude to her caregivers, friends and family at the Meridian Nursing Home & Hospice of Temple, Texas, and to her Chaplin Karl Bunjes and Primary Hospice Nurse, Ms. Kimberly Hightower for the love, compassion they shared with us and the love, empathy and respect they offered Jo through her final journey.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents.
Those left to keep her memories alive are her former husband, Kenton Van Hovel (Fergus Falls, Minnesota); brother, Jim Wilson and wife, Joyce (Austin, Texas); daughter, Debra Hoff and husband, Terry (Breckenridge, Minnesota); son, Troy Van Hovel and wife, Annette (Campbell, Minnesota) Grandsons: Mitchell Hoff and wife Becca; Kyle Hoff and fiancé, Kristin, Damian Van Hovel; granddaughters: Alexis Leisinger, husband Zack; Brookelynn Rickabaugh, husband, Christopher. She was blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Reese, Riley, Everly, Levi, Brielle, Quinn and Vivian. She is also survived by her very special cousin, June Knight who was always there and numerous cousins.
A family remembrance and time of sharing was held at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home, Temple, followed by a graveside service at Holland Cemetery, Holland, Texas, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Memorials may be sent in her name to the Ronald McDonald House at https://www.rmhc.org/donate or https://www.habitat.org/giving/donate ; Alzheimer’s Charity at https://act.alz.org or Parkinson’s Charity at https://www.apdaparkinson.org These charities support the things Jo was passionate about.
