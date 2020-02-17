Joan A. Miller, 84

Joan A. Miller, 84, of Colfax, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at CHI St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. at Galchutt Lutheran Church in Galchutt, North Dakota. Pastor Meggie Bjortness will officiate the service. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery near Galchutt. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

Tags

Load entries