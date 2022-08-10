Joan M. Vertin, 72

Joan M. Vertin, 72, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Lilac Homes, Moorhead, Minnesota, surrounded by her loving family.

