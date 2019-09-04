Joan Margaret Wawers, 81
Joan M. Wawers, 81, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at Valley Eldercare Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota, surrounded by her family.
There will be a rosary held at 9:30 a.m. followed by a visitation from 10-11 a.m. and her memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Fr. Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service.
Joan Margaret Layman was born on Sept. 7, 1937 to Earl and Della (Bump) Layman at Graceville, Minnesota. She grew up in Graceville, Minnesota. Joan married Paul Wawers on Feb. 7, 1959, in Fairmount, North Dakota. Joan was a beautician and owned and operated Joan’s Beauty Shoppe in Fairmount until 1987, when she retired and moved to Wahpeton.
Joan enjoyed baking all her favorite recipes for each and every family member, making crafts, fishing, camping, gardening, reading, holiday decorating and celebrations, and playing games with her family and close friends. Tea parties with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were always a favorite. Taking care of her family was always her top priority, even until the end.
Joan is survived by her daughter, Midge Margaret (Scott Sannes) Thompson; her son, Peter (Lea) Wawers; grandchildren: Samantha (Terrell) Knudson, Steevie (Ben Bailey) Frankl, Xavier Thompson, Monet Thompson, Jade, Jamie, Jaycee, and Jayla Wawers; great-grandchildren: Teegan, Tavin, and Tripp Knudson; siblings: MaryAnn (Marvin) Weick and Claire Marie (Alvin) Beck; in-laws: Edith Wawers, Eve Miller, Marlys Miller, Ben (Marilyn) Wawers, and several nephews, nieces, and other special family friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her parents, Earl and Della Layman; and her siblings, Marvin Layman, Winnifred (Ed) Lahs, Earl (Dorothy) Layman, William Layman, James Layman, Irvin Layman, and twin brother, John Layman, Jean (Chet) Setterlund, Edna Reichmuth, Robert (LaVonne) Layman, Ethel (Jim) Phalen, nephews, Don Reichmuth, Ralph Setterlund, and Kevin Layman.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
