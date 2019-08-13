Joan Wawers, 81, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at Valley Eldercare Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota. 

There will be a rosary held at 9:30 a.m. followed by a visitation from 10-11 a.m. and her memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Fr. Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service. 

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

Tags

Load entries