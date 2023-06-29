Joann Meyer, 88

Joann Meyer, 88, formerly of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, at St. Catherine South, Fargo. 

Visitation will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, followed by a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m., Friday, July 7, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. with Father Greg Haman officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery near Fairmount. 

