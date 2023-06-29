Joann Meyer, 88, formerly of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, at St. Catherine South, Fargo.
Visitation will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, followed by a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m., Friday, July 7, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. with Father Greg Haman officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery near Fairmount.
Joann Meyer was born on July 1, 1934, at home on the family farm near Hankinson, North Dakota, to Peter and Anna (Renelt) Krump. She was the ninth of 11 children. Joann attended Waldo Country School No. 1.
She met Aloysius “Bud” Meyer a dance in Tenney, Minnesota, and they married on June 18, 1953, at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Hankinson. The couple farmed near Fairmount. They were blessed with seven children and impressed upon them the importance of faith, family and a strong work ethic. Joann devoted her life to her family.
In Fairmount, Joann was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, the Foresters and the American Legion Auxiliary.
After Bud retired from farming, they wintered in Brownsville, Texas, where they made many new friends. Joann and Bud enjoyed attending theatre productions in their later years. They moved to the Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge, Minn., in 2016 after Bud was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
Joann lovingly cared for him until his death in January 2022.
She deeply loved her children and grandchildren.
Left to cherish Joann’s memory are her children, George, Meeteetse, Wyoming; Bonnie Byers, Moorhead, Minnesota; Linda (Keith) Shasky, Wahpeton; Denise (Charles) Pinkney, Fargo; Curt (Joyce) Meyer, Fargo; Calvin (Raynee) Meyer, Rogers, Minnesota; and Lisa (Brian) Fiedler, Minneapolis. She will be lovingly remembered by grandchildren Betsy Byers (spouse Max Boucherat), Wales, UK; Ryan Meyer, Fargo; Brent Meyer, Fargo; Matthew Fiedler, Minneapolis; Nadia Ehlert and Rhett Meyer, Rogers. She is survived by her brother-in-law Lambert (Joan) Meyer, Richville, Minnesota, and her sisters-in-law Theresa Meyer, Fargo; Beata Meyer, Wahpeton; Mary Meyer, Wahpeton; and many nieces and nephews.
Joann was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Anna; her husband, Bud; siblings Mary (Manikowske), Francis, Leo, Henry, Margaret (Boeck), Martin, Matthias, George, Lucy and Joseph.
The family expresses their appreciation for the tender care Joann received at St. Catherine South and Twin Town Villa.
To plant a tree in memory of Joann Meyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
