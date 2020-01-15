JoElle Thomas, 66

May 7, 1953 – Jan. 12, 2020

JoElle Thomas, 66, New Effington, South Dakota, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 in Sanford Broadway Medical Center from complications from breast cancer.

A prayer service will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Faith Lutheran Church in New Effington. The funeral will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to Valley Mortuary Services.

