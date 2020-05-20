John A. Lee, 76, Colfax, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in his home. 

There will be a public visitation from 12-3 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 followed by a private family service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota.  Pastor Julé Ballinger will officiate the service. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton. 

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the general fund at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Colfax, Sanford Hospice or Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

