John A. Lee, 76, Colfax, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in his home.
There will be a public visitation from 12-3 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 followed by a private family service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Pastor Julé Ballinger will officiate the service. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the general fund at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Colfax, Sanford Hospice or Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.