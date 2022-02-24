Purchase Access

 John Ackert, 66, of Rothsay, Minnesota, died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Valley Care Center in Barnesville, Minnesota.

Celebration of Life will be held 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Rothsay Powerhouse, 436 Center Street N. Rothsay.

Assistance provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

